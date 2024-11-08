Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Down 0.6 %

KMX opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

