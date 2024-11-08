QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 206.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 79.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Wingstop stock opened at $331.89 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.01 and a 52-week high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

