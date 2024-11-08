National Pension Service Has $30.98 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $30,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,549.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,214 shares of company stock worth $7,123,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $622.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $598.10 and its 200-day moving average is $552.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $386.11 and a fifty-two week high of $627.46.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.92.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

