PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 189.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 279,455 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 216,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

