National Pension Service Has $32 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,742 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 103,094 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $32,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,550,000. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.5 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

