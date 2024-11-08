H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,820. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

