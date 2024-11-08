Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $278,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,259,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 697,155 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 151,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $143.62 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.71. The stock has a market cap of $665.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

