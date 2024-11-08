Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

