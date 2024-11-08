QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

