National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 23,851.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,744 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Equitable were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth $208,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth $7,045,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Equitable by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,870. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 85.96% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.