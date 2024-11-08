National Pension Service Acquires 697,155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,259,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,108,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $236.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $143.62 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day moving average of $207.71. The company has a market capitalization of $665.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.