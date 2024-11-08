JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $236.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $143.62 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $665.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $207.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

