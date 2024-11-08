National Pension Service Sells 10,774 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $29,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

