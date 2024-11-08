Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$14.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$10.57 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.71.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of C$572.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

