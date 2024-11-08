QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

THO opened at $109.75 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

