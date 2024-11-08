TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

