QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,692 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 73,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Nomura by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Performance

Nomura stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.61. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

