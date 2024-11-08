Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,741,168.36 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,972 shares in the company, valued at $67,905,566.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $233.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.33. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.