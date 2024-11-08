QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,535 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 363.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

EQNR stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

