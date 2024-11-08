QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,624,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.69 and a one year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

