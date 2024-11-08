Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Lifted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,056 shares of company stock worth $4,121,736 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

