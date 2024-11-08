PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

