Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 3,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $89.12 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.40%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

