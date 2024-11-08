Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,165 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pentair by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 10.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.9% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 363,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

