Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $173.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

