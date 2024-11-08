Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 269,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -678.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,600.00%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.