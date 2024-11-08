AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 31.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $99.68.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.