Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 314,190 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314,190 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.31.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

