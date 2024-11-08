Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 148.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

MCHP stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

