Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after acquiring an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after buying an additional 365,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29,591.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 936,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,326,000 after acquiring an additional 933,025 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $277.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

