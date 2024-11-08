Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY) vs. Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Financial Survey

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Itau Chile Spon and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 0.00 Esquire Financial 0 1 1 1 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Banco Itau Chile Spon.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Esquire Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Esquire Financial pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and Esquire Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 Esquire Financial $121.64 million 4.91 $41.01 million $4.97 14.45

Banco Itau Chile Spon has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Esquire Financial 31.38% 20.12% 2.51%

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Banco Itau Chile Spon on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified ISO customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. In addition, it offers cash management, cash sweep, online and mobile banking, individual retirement accounts, and working capital lines of credit. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

