Contrasting Remitly Global (RELY) & The Competition

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Remitly Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Remitly Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remitly Global -5.63% -11.58% -6.57% Remitly Global Competitors -15.28% -155.98% -4.99%

Risk and Volatility

Remitly Global has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remitly Global’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

74.3% of Remitly Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Remitly Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Remitly Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remitly Global 0 2 8 0 2.80 Remitly Global Competitors 909 5955 12226 317 2.62

Remitly Global presently has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Remitly Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Remitly Global is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Remitly Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Remitly Global $944.28 million -$117.84 million -55.63 Remitly Global Competitors $4.19 billion $453.55 million -4.82

Remitly Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Remitly Global. Remitly Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Remitly Global peers beat Remitly Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc. provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

