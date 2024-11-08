Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.98 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

