Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 195,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 252,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.16 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

