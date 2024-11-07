Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $180.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $195.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $194.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average of $169.59.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

