Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,192 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $317.31 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $320.10. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.26.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

