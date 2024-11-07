Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

