Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 107,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Emerson Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,590,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,915,000 after purchasing an additional 197,865 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.