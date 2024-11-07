Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Targa Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 4.9 %

TRGP stock opened at $186.04 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.03 and a 52 week high of $189.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.19.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,764 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,770. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.