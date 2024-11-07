Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $97.31 and a twelve month high of $131.66.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

