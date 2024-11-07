Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Regions Financial by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of RF opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

