Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Regions Financial by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of RF opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

