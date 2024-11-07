Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 436,891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 424.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,390,000 after purchasing an additional 435,971 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

