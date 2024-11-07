Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 119.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.6% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,117.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,055.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,819.36.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

