Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 271 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,441,000 after buying an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $180.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.93 and a 12-month high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.