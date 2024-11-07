Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 271 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,441,000 after buying an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
JKHY opened at $180.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $170.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.93 and a 12-month high of $189.63.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.