Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 295,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,797,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.56 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.73.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

