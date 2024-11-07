Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $34.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.87%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.