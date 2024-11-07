Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.70 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 232.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 588,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,200,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 17,784.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $216.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $115.93 and a 52 week high of $216.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,352.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $14,055,727. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

