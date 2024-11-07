ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $42,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $333.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

