Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 361,264 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 5.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $179.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $838.60 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

