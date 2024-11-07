Country Club Bank Acquires 1,602 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Club Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 28,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 477,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,144,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.4% during the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,424,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

